Live Nation’s streaming service Veeps is to make history this Saturday, 24 April, by livestreaming a concert by SIX60 that will be attended by 50,000 people at Eden Park stadium in New Zealand.

Veeps’ broadcast is being billed as the largest concert with a live audience and the first global live stream of a performance with a sold-out audience since the start of the pandemic.

It will also see SIX60, which recently live-streamed a high-profile TikTok gig, become the first musical act to perform at the rugby and cricket stadium in Auckland.

The band has played a number of non-socially distanced shows across New Zealand in 2021 thanks to the nation leading the way since last year in terms of a low rate of Covid-19 cases.

The event comes after Live Nation began installing “turnkey livestreaming” in more than 60 venues across the US in partnership with Veeps.

The stadium show will feature other guests as part of Australia and New Zealand’s ANZAC remembrance weekend and will be available to stream and view on-demand for seven subsequent days.