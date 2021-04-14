Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) said it is working with its recently aquired livestream operation Veeps to start equipping more than 60 of its concert venues across the United States to provide “turnkey livestreaming” for acts performing there.

LNE acquired a majority stake in Veeps, a ticketed live stream platform created by artists Joel and Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte, in January.

The dominant global promoter, which runs 40,000 concerts and more than 100 festivals in a typical year, said the roll-out of the Veeps technology across its venues means that any artist playing at one of the buildings will have the ability to livestream their event at the flip of a switch to fans across the world.

An array of LNE venues are being equipped with the livestreaming technology – from clubs to amphitheaters including the 27,500-capacity The Gorge in Washington and Shoreline Amphitheater (22,500) in California.

The Wiltern (1,850) in Los Angeles is already set up, and will be debuting the service via a series of 10 streamed shows on Veeps, dubbed From the Wiltern, starting 7 May. Tickets for each show are priced $15 (£11).

LNE CEO Michael Rapino said, “Artists and fans are eager to get back to shows, and livestreams will continue to unlock opportunities for them to connect more than ever before. Veeps is the best at what they do, with Benji and Joel tapping into their own experience as artists to help other artists thrive, and we look forward to bringing this innovative idea to life in these iconic venues.”

Veeps co-founder Joel Madden said, “Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We’ve already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist’s business and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they’re offering their fans even better. It’s a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers.”