Levy UK + Ireland, the sports, leisure and hospitality sector of Compass Group UK and Ireland, is to combine its Irish business with Fitzers Catering, an Irish family-owned catering company.

The partnership will see Fitzers Catering expand its operations and enable Levy UK + Ireland to grow further into the Irish market in seven venues in total. This will build on Levy’s existing presence in the region, which includes the Aviva Stadium (cap. 51,700).

Fitzers Catering provides culinary experiences for corporate events, conventions, and sporting events at heritage venues in Ireland. These include Convention Centre Dublin, Leopardstown racecourse, Fairyhouse Racecourse and The Curragh.

Fitzers Catering managing director Barry Storey and other key senior management, including Fitzers Catering founders Sharon Fitzpatrick, Paula Fitzpatrick, and Leonard Fearon, will continue to manage and deliver services in the region.

Compass Ireland, which is a separate business, will continue to focus on its areas of expertise, with Fitzers Catering targeting sports and leisure sectors.

Levy UK + Ireland managing director Jonathan Davies said, “There is a significant opportunity with this partnership to strengthen both parties and will further enhance our customer proposition in the Irish market.”

Fitzers Catering managing director Barry Storey said, “Fitzers Catering and Levy UK + Ireland’s shared passion for excellence in food, service, and purpose make this partnership a real win for both companies and the customers we are proud to serve.”