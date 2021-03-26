Levy, the sports, leisure and hospitality sector of Compass Group UK and Ireland, has announced a partnership with bars and drinks-led solutions company, Peppermint.

Peppermint, which has perviously run its own events at Henley Regatta and Cowes Week and worked with AEG and Live Nation, will assist Levy in delivering drink experiences at Levy’s venues across the UK.

Levy’s previous clients include the O2 Arena (cap. 20,000), SSE Wembley Arena (12,500), Edgbaston (25,000), Twickenham Stadium (82,000), AELTC and various Premier League football clubs.

The move follows Levy’s recent partnership with street food specialists KERB. As part of the new deal, the company will work with Peppermint’s in-house marketing agency Equals.

Levy UK managing director Jon Davies said its new parter Peppermint will bring “further premiumisation and choice” to the company’s events as it returns to stadia and venues following lockdown.

Peppermint co-founder and director Adam Hempenstall said, “We are extremely excited about the partnership between Levy and Peppermint – it has incredible potential to further heighten the fan experience at sporting and music events around the UK.

“Levy gives Peppermint access to some of the greatest sporting events and venues in the UK. As the country gradually returns back to the events and venues we love, now is a better time than any to show them what they’ve been missing.”