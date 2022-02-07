Global talent agency UTA has appointed Irene Agbontaen to its newly created role of director of artist brand strategy on its Music Brand Partnerships (MBP) team.

Agbontaen, who will be based in London, will focus on artist brand strategy for the London office’s European roster of clients. UTA said she will be tasked with developing strategies for artists in the brand partnerships space, leading endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, and building long-term brands and businesses for artists.

The founder of clothing brand TTYA London, Agbontaen has consulted for brands including Apple, Nike and YouTube Music.

UTA co-head of Global Music Brand Partnerships Toni Wallace said, “[Agbontaen] is a tastemaker and entrepreneur who has continuously helped leading brands redefine how they connect with younger audiences and talent in music and the arts.”

Agbontaen said, “I am so excited to join the team and focus on using creative thinking to develop strategies and long-lasting partnerships for talent.”

UTA recently acquired UK-based Echo Location Talent Agency, which was founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as co-head of the UK office alongside Neil Warnock, MBE.

UTA Music’s UK office has made more than 10 new hires over the past year including Scott Clayton, who serves as co-head of its global music division and as a partner, and the Earth Agency co-founder Rebecca Prochnik, who is director of growth and strategy, UK Music.