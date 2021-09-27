United Talent Agency (UTA) has appointed music agent Rebecca Prochnik as London-based director of creative strategy, UK Music.

Prochnik joins UTA from The Earth Agency, which she founded in 2014 and where she represented acts including Skepta, AJ Tracey, JME, Deerhunter, Vanishing Twin, Kode 9 and Black Lips.

UTA’s UK office co-head Obi Asika said, “Rebecca has an unparalleled reputation for helping independent talent break into the mainstream music landscape, and she has demonstrated exceptional creativity and entrepreneurship throughout her career.

Said Prochnik, “I’m delighted by this unique opportunity to combine energies with the incredible, in-depth universe of UTA to lift the roof and broaden the pathways in what is an immensely transformative time for artists and agents alike.”

Earlier this year, UTA acquired Echo Location Talent Agency, which was founded and led by Asika. The acquisition brought artists including Diplo, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Alesso, Wizkid into the UTA fold for international representation, with Asika leading the UK office alongside Neil Warnock, MBE.

UTA recently added two key hires in the London office, including music agent Carlos Abreu and music brand partnerships executive Cleo Thompson.