The #WeMakeEvents campaign is hosting a series of protests in Parliament Square this week, titled ‘Survival in the Square’.

The protests will see different sectors of the live event industry gathering outside Parliament.

Today, 27 October, there was a ‘Comedy in the Square’ protest, while yesterday saw a number of dancers and musicians gathering to demand further financial support.

A selection of pictures from Monday’s protest can be viewed below.

Picture credits: Jonathan Daniel Hordle and AMMP/Maciek Musialek

This slideshow requires JavaScript.