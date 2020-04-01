Identity, a leading live events agency, recently delivered a full-size replica of the Royal Air Force’s Hawk jet to BBC’s Broadcasting House in central London.

The agency is contracted to deliver events for the RAF, and brought the replica to central London to help unveil the Red Arrows’ latest manoeuvre on The One Show.

Identity’s Managing Director, Michael Gietzen, said: “Even in these challenging times, exciting events are still happening. I am really impressed at how the team at Identity was able to adapt to the fast-moving changes to the original requirements while working closely with our client and the BBC. Everyone pulled together – and delivered a great feature that was a welcome piece of good news at this time.”

Flight Lieutenant Jon Bond, also known as Red 6, has created a new manoeuvre to feature within this year’s display. The Red Arrows team shared this with presenter Alex Jones as part of The One Show interview. Joining them outside the BBC studios was the RAF Hawk jet – carefully delivered and prepared for its big moment on screen by the team at Identity.

Identity delivers live events and immersive digital production for global blue-chip clients such as Google, Warner Bros, Siemens, as well as on international summits and conferences, including the NATO Leaders’ Meeting.