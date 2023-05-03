Live events agency Identity has expanded its business to the Middle East with the opening of two new offices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Following its delivery of events such as the G7 Summit, COP26, and London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, Identity will bring production expertise and broadcast technology to deliver hybrid events to the Middle East.

The agency said it has already begun working with public sector organisations on significant projects in the region.

Identity Group CEO Michael Gietzen said, “The Middle East is rapidly becoming a global hub for entertainment, business, and sporting events, and the UAE is a natural home for Identity’s offices. The global events industry has witnessed a positive shift, particularly in that region, with COP28 ascending global conversations to new heights from the heart of the UAE.

“The UAE is the perfect hotspot for the Identity team and industry practitioners alike to propel in a fast-paced region like the Middle East.”

Identity Middle East general manager Ryan Perkins said, “We look forward to leveraging our expertise in live experiential events and pioneering the human experience, supporting the UAE’s burgeoning position as a safe, secure, and accessible hub for global gatherings and a top choice for international business, entertainment, and cultural events.”

Pictured L-R: Ryan Perkins, general manager; Lucy Smerdon, office manager; Marlon James, account manager; Nikki Kerr, HR director; Donavon Ward, commercial director