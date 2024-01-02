Live events agency Identity has promoted Paul Fitzpatrick to the role of chief operating officer where he will continue to develop the agency’s international presence.

Fitzpatrick, who joined the business in 2012, has been a central part of the agency’s expansion, originally within the UK market and more recently into the Middle East. His new role will see the continuation of this growth strategy, Identity said.

Identity CEO Michael Gietzen said, “This is a big move for Identity and an endorsement of the talent we have within the business. Paul has played a pivotal part of our growth over the last 10 years and played a key role in our expansion into the Middle East.

“He has the experience and know how to lead our international growth into the US, to support our M&A programme, and to continue to establish Identity as the human experience agency.”

The promotion comes after Identity worked alongside the Mayor of London to deliver the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. More than 100,000 ticketholders gathered to watch more than 12,000 fireworks by Titanium Fireworks, 600 drones, 430 lights and a varied soundtrack of songs and voice-over clips.