Identity, a live events agency and Queen’s Award recipient, will be the main sponsor for MEI Major Event Summit 2020.

The annual sports and event summit will be transforming into a virtual event for the first time ever. The week-long event will incorporate pre-recorded content, livestreams and networking opportunities for those in the global sporting events industry.

Due to the event technology supplied by Identity, the virtual summit will be able to span beyond the UK.

Experiential Director at Identity, Toby Havod, said: “Being part of the MEI team and sponsoring this landmark event is a fantastic opportunity. The ability to engage effectively with the business of sports, sport event organisers and suppliers from around the world, as well as share insights into the explosion of interest in e-sports, among other discussions, is very exciting. The announcement that the summit will also be recorded for future viewing will ensure it provides value and insight to delegates long after its conclusion.”

Andy Rice, COO at Major Events International, organisers of the summit, added: “We are delighted to welcome Identity to our roster of sponsors. Identity brings incredible digital expertise, an extensive network of contacts alongside a level of creative input that will enhance the event. Sports events are keen to learn from best-of-breed corporate event producers – and there are few better in the business than Identity.”

MEI Major Event Summit 2020 will go live on 7 July. Join the event here.