ASM Global’s 3,500-capacity arena in Hull, formerly known as the Bonus Arena, has been renamed Connexin Live.

Local technology company Connexin has committed to a five-year principal partnership with the venue, which opened in 2018.

The new partnership was formed today as venue officials and key stakeholders met with Connexin co-founders Furqan Alamgir, Alex Yeung and brand ambassador, Olympian Luke Campbell to officially mark the venue’s opening.

Connexin Live signage is being added to the arena this week. The first concert to take place in the venue will be Sean Paul on 8 August, followed by Noel Gallagher on 30 August. Also this year, the venue will host shows by Jimmy Carr (21 Oct), Mrs Brown’s Boys (27 and 28 Oct), Russell Howard (25 and 26 Nov) and Donny Osmond (28 Nov).

The venue, which welcomed 200,000 visitors in 2022, hosts large corporate conferences, exhibitions and trade tours as well as major touring concerts, stand-up comedy, family shows and sporting events.

Since opening its doors in 2018 with a sold out performance by Van Morrison, the venue has hosted artists and shows including Bob Dylan, Stereophonics, Sean Paul, Sarah Millican, Tom Grennan, WWE Live, Jack Whitehall, Blondie, Bryan Adams, Paloma Faith and Romesh Ranganathan.

Since 2018, over half a million tickets have been purchased to the venue, with 327 hosted ticketed events since opening.

Confirmed shows for 2024 at the venue include Bowling For Soup, Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Diversity and Bluey, with many more to be announced in coming weeks.

Connexin Live GM Sam Ryder said, “The venue has proved to be an incredible success over the last five years, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to Hull and East Yorkshire to see iconic, world class artists. I am looking forward to working alongside Connexin over the next few years and making many more memories at Connexin Live.”

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “Both Connexin and the venue have a real shared resonance with Hull, and passion for the city, making this new naming rights partnership a fantastic fit. We have bold and exciting plans for Connexin Live so it’s our pleasure to have the Connexin team joining us on this journey, innovating and elevating the live entertainment experience for all.”