Event and brand logistics specialist Global Infusion Group (GIG) has announced a change in its leadership. Bonnie May, previously GIG’s global operations director, takes on the role of CEO and Richard Duff joins the company as managing director.

Headquartered in Buckinghamshire with offices in the US, Middle East and China, GIG’s brands include Eat to the Beat, e2b and Bonnie May Food & Events. It delivers catering, hospitality and logistics to events and brands such as Red Bull, Glastonbury, London Marathon and Isle of Wight Festival.

In her new role as CEO, May will shape the group’s strategy and vision. Duff as managing director will be responsible for its implementation and lead all business functions including sales, finance and human resources.

Duff’s career spans sales, marketing and operational leadership roles within the FMCG, consumer electronics and homeware sectors, having worked for brands such as Dyson and Joseph Joseph. In his most recent role he was CEO of hotel technology firm Navarino Services.

Duff said, “I’ve always taken a global approach to business and the companies that I’ve worked for have been predominately owner/founder led so I understand the existing culture and have the utmost respect for the skills and expertise within the team.”

May said, “Adding a managing director of Richard’s calibre and having his experience within both FMCG and hospitality puts us in an excellent position for driving the business forward. Like everyone, we’ve been in survival mode throughout the pandemic, and had our own unique challenges to face.

“The support that we’ve received from our clients, colleagues and suppliers has been incredible. For me, that’s the most positive thing to come out of the last 18 months. Now, as we look to the future and emerge from this horrendous time, we’re not just looking to rebuild but to succeed and ultimately thrive. Having Richard onboard puts us in good stead to do just that.”