Global Infusion Group, a global catering, hospitality and brand experience company, has announced its catering divisions, GIG and Eat to the Beat, have joined the brand logistics arm of the business, e2b, in its new 84,000 sq ft warehouse at Symmetry Park in Aston Clinton.

The facility has been a key part of the business’ expansion plans for the past three years, along with the plan to consolidate the individual companies under one roof.

Completion of the Aston Clinton site has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however work on a Central Production Unit (CPU) and working kitchen is now underway and there are plans for a brewery, a distillery and a bakery.

Global Infusion Group CEO, Tony Laurenson, said the move was the result of a need for additional space for e2b and a three-year plan to consolidate all the Global Infusion Group businesses under one roof: “The aspiration was to create an incredible state-of-the-art facility that would serve our growing needs for many, many years to come.

“Our original vision has been tempered by the ongoing situation surrounding Covid-19 and its devastating impact on the events industry. However, we remain hopeful that we can still implement many of the ideas as it is vital that we build a solid foundation for the business to bounce back from when we emerge from the pandemic.”