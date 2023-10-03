Independent concert and festival promoter Crosstown Concerts has appointed Connor Cupples, formerly of Orchard Live, as a national promoter.

Before becoming operations manager and promoter at Welsh promoter Orchard Live, which recently entered liquidation, Cupples began as a local promoter, developing as venue manager of Cardiff live music venue Gwdihw.

Over his 18 years of experience in the music industry, Cupples’ past shows include working with Thunder, You Me At Six, IDLES, Viagra Boys, TV Girl, Feeder and Rufus Wainwright.

Other highlights of Cupples’ time at Orchard Live include delivering a secret warm-up show with 2022 Glastonbury headliner Paul McCartney, along with outdoor shows with artists such as Diana Ross, Bryan Adams, Tears for Fears, Paul Weller and Gerry Cinnamon.

Crosstown Concerts’ forthcoming shows include gigs with Ash, Pixies, Vaccines, The Menzingers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Barenaked Ladies, Max Cooper, Slowdive and Royksopp. The company is currently broadening its output, including 18 sold-out dates with Brian Butterfield, a sold-out UK tour with James O’Brien and launching a Polar Express Christmas experience on the Swanage heritage railway.

Crosstown Concerts director Conal Dodds said, “Connor has been on my radar for a few years now and we are delighted to have him joining our team. He’s very well regarded across the industry and we look forward to him developing new opportunities for us across the UK.”

Cupples said, “I’ve worked with some amazing acts in my time at Orchard Live and can’t wait to get stuck in at Crosstown to achieve even more.”