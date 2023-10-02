This weekend (29 September) saw the highly-anticipated opening of the Las Vegas Sphere, with a show by U2 kicking off the Irish rock band’s 25-show residency in the $2.4bn, 18,000-capacity dome.

Owned by Sphere Entertainment, formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the venue’s LED screen was turned into a gallery that showcased bespoke art from artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard, Marco Brambilla, and Industrial Light & Magic; all while performing on a Brian Eno-inspired turntable stage.

Designed by Populous, the Sphere is located at the Venetian in Las Vegas. It was announced by MSG in 2018.

The 25-date run of shows, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, is in celebration of U2’s 1991 album Achtung Baby, as well as its accompanying ZOO TV Tour.