Sphere Entertainment (SE) has hired former Creative Artists Agency creative director Ned McNeilage as the CCO of its $2.3 billion Sphere (cap. 18,600) arena in Las Vegas.

SE said McNeilage will help shape the creative and brand strategy for the innovative venue while leading Sphere’s in-house creative design studio and brand teams.

The advertising industry veteran will also be responsible for overseeing the content that runs on the Exosphere – the venue’s fully programmable LED exterior that features artistic content created in-house by artists and brands.

“I am pleased to welcome Ned to Sphere Entertainment,” said Sphere Business Operations president Jennifer Koester. “Sphere is redefining immersive experiences, including through the Exosphere, which is an unparalleled digital canvas for public art and brand storytelling. Ned has worked with premier brands to spearhead memorable campaigns, and he will bring that expertise to not only support our partners in creating impactful brand moments at Sphere, but also continue to build the Sphere brand.”

McNeilage said the appointment was a remarkable opportunity: “Sphere has expanded the possibilities for artists and brands to express themselves through an entirely new medium, and I am eager to work with our partners and across the entire Sphere team to continue exploring the power of Sphere to connect with audiences in innovative ways.”