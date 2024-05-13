Sphere Entertainment has acquired Berlin-based 3D audio technology specialist HOLOPLOT.

HOLOPLOT’s speaker system is able to project sound to very precise locations in a venue enabling individuals to hear tailored sound.

Sphere Entertainment made its first investment into HOLOPLOT in 2018 when the two companies partnered to develop Sphere Immersive Sound for Sphere Entertainment’s $1.8 billion MSG Sphere arena (pictured) in Las Vegas.

MSG Ventures CEO David Dibble said, “HOLOPLOT is at the forefront of audio innovation, and their custom-designed technology has already transformed what is possible for concert-grade sound. This acquisition reflects our company’s commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT.”

HOLOPLOT CEO and co-founder Roman Sick said, “We have worked alongside the Sphere team for many years in developing our technology, and together we have forever changed the live sound experience. As a result of this transaction, HOLOPLOT can accelerate its mission to bring its technologies to more applications and markets, and continue to push audio innovation to new bounds.”

Sphere Immersive Sound was first introduced in 2022 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, which is operated by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and part of the MSG group of companies along with Sphere Entertainment.

HOLOPLOT will remain based in Berlin and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment.

The company has won numerous awards, including the PLASA Innovation Award and Best in Show at ISE, and featured in the TIME Best Inventions list of 2022.