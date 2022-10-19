Oak View Group (OVG), the venue management company behind the upcoming 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena in Manchester, has unveiled image renders of the venue’s ‘smart bowl’ interior.

OVG said the bowl was inspired by conversations with Bruce Springsteen and the venue’s private investor Harry Styles, and has been designed with an intimate atmosphere in mind.

Set to open in December 2023, Co-op Live will feature the largest floor space of any indoor UK venue, with a low ceiling and tiered seating. It is the first UK arena to be built around concert acoustics.

The venue is currently under construction on Manchester’s Etihad Campus. The project is a joint venture between OVG and City Football Group, alongside Styles.

The suites lining the edges of the arena’s level 2 will utilise soundproof black curtains in an attempt to enhance the sound and lighting.

The site features 330 tonnes of rigging capacity and eight loading bays and once opened will include 32 bars, restaurants and lounges.

OVG International president Jessica Koravos said, “Co-op Live is about the fan and the artist, it is specially designed to deliver the best sound, atmosphere and experience for everyone who walks through our doors. Innovative technology and design will bring a unique live entertainment experience to the UK.”