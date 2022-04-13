Oak View Group (OVG), the venue management company behind the development of the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live arena in Manchester, said it has secured partnerships with four new sponsors for the venue.

OVG has struck a deal with Elavon, which it said will underpin Co-op Live’s cashless venue status. It has also partnered with Schneider Electric as part of Co-op Live’s move to become the UK’s first all-electric venue.

Schneider Electric has been signed as an official supplier for the both the hardware and software for the electrical and building management systems. It will also provide digital services and preventative maintenance throughout the venue.

Schneider Electric’s VP marketing for the UK and Ireland David Williams said, “Acting socially and environmentally responsibly is key to this project and also at the core of Schneider Electric’s business, so we’re proud to announce this close partnership with both Co-op and Oak View Group International. This partnership will see Schneider ensure the venue is sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient and people centric.”

Two further deals will see Britvic become the venue’s official soft drink partner and Unilever an official supplier of meat substitute plant-based foods via its brand The Vegetarian Butcher, while Unilever brand Lifebuoy will supply sanitisation products.

OVG International president Sam Piccione said, “It’s proof of the excitement that Co-op Live is bringing to Manchester and the UK live entertainment market that global brands are committing to the project at this early stage of development.

“Building strong relationships with a wide range of partners and suppliers this early in the process of creating Co-op Live is another thing that sets the project apart..”