The first arena tour in the UK since the pandemic, promoted by Kilimanjaro Live, reduced tour emissions by 38%, according to a post-tour report by A Greener Festival (AGF).

AGF said Bring Me The Horizon’s Post Human Tour, which took place from 20-26 September, is “undeniable evidence” that emissions can be reduced to protect ecosystems. It said the report should be used as a resource for other touring productions to use a step towards achieving its A Greener Tour accreditation.

The band invested in making recommended mitigation methods, while Raw Power Management, United Talent Agency (UTA), Kilimanjaro, and The O2 (the host of the London leg of the tour) shared the cost of sustainability implementation advice and tour impact audit.

According to the report, 27.97 tonnes of CO2e were avoided in total through measures such as plant-based meals, food waste reduction and energy-efficient equipment. Of this figure, 22 tonnes were avoided due to switching trucking fuel to HVO Renewable Diesel. It also found 3,322 plastic bottles were prevented through back of house and tour bus use of water coolers, as well as a plastic bottle ban.

The tour’s sustainability efforts were supported by AGF and the Tour Production Group (TPG), which are both contributors to the LIVE Beyond Zero Declaration for Net Zero emissions in the live music and entertainment sector by 2030.

AGF, which described the tour as an “unprecedented collaboration”, said stakeholders identified which reductions were not possible, shared findings for future improvements in the live industry and removed unavoidable residual emissions.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said, “The report shows a direct link between well-being, stress, and environmental sustainability. Culture change and industry restructuring is essential to achieve a green future for artist touring. There is much still to be done, but these results are undeniable evidence that we can take huge strides to reduce emissions and protect ecosystems immediately. There’s no excuse to delay.”

Kilimanjaro / Action! promoter Alan Day said, “From savings in plastic waste, to transport, to accommodation, to stage production and more, I am proud to have produced such a landmark tour and hopefully an example for the future.”

The O2 VP and GM Steve Sayer said, “Venues are a big part of the live ecosystem and we are keen to learn how we can further reduce our footprint as we develop our plans to get to net zero; and support the tours do the same. Credit to BMTH for taking the lead on this and showing us the way.”