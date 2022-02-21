The O2 Arena will remain closed until Friday night while it undergoes repairs to its roof damaged by Storm Eunice.

The 20,000-capacity AEG owned and operated venue will reopen with a scheduled gig by UB40, followed by a Matchroom Boxing event on 27 February.

Shows by rapper Dave, due to take place today and tomorrow (21-22 February), have been postponed.

In a statement, the venue told people with tickets to an upcoming show to be “rest assured that we are working hard to make our venue event ready and we’re almost there.”

The statement said, “The O2 prides itself on being a venue full of entertainment but following Friday’s storm, we’re not quite looking our best.

“We want to continue to provide a safe and secure best-in-class experience for our visitors, so we have made the decision to remain closed until Friday, 25 February, to give us time to carry out some necessary works on our roof.”

Image credit: Twitter, ExCeL London