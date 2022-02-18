AEG owned and operated The O2 arena (cap. 20,000) has suffered heavy damage to its canopy due to high winds caused by Storm Eunice. As a result, the venue has been closed and tonight’s AP Dhillon show at indigo at The O2 has been rescheduled to 22February.

Several social media users have shared footage and photographs of shredded covers flailing off the London venue.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Forthcoming shows at the venue include Dave on 21 and 22 February, UB40 on 25 February and Matchroom Boxing on 27 February.

In a statement AEG said, “Due to today’s adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2. The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

Main image: Twitter

More to follow…

Storm Eunice tears huge hole in roof of London’s O2 in Greenwich – more here https://t.co/tRlcN5BGpF pic.twitter.com/eFSAA1Uh6A — ITV London (@itvlondon) February 18, 2022

Hey there neighbour, hope everyone is safe and well 💨 @TheO2 let us know if we can help 👍#StormEunice #O2 #ExCeLLondon pic.twitter.com/RZNK2d2oCn — ExCeL London (@ExCeLLondon) February 18, 2022