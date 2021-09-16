The UK’s live music industry today, 16 September, launched the Beyond Zero Declaration – a commitment to reach net zero emissions by the year 2030.

The campaign, fronted by LIVE Green – the sustainability arm of live music umbrella trade body LIVE, builds on significant efforts across the sector to boost sustainability, ranging from the end of single use plastic at festivals to sector wide efforts to reduce the environmental impact of touring.

The sector-wide campaign was launched at A Greener Festival’s the Green Events and Innovations Conference.

LIVE said it will identify and advise how live music businesses can accelerate their transition to a low carbon future, setting out a roadmap for action in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

All 13 association members of LIVE have ratified the Beyond Zero Declaration, a voluntary sector-specific commitment to deliver measurable and targeted action on climate change, with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2030. Signatories to the declaration agree to:

Work with LIVE Green to set reduction targets and reduce operational and business travel Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, reporting on progress annually;

Develop a net zero roadmap and action plan – taking responsibility for actions in energy, waste, procurement, transport, food and governance;

Understand and define emissions within value chains, follow best practice to affect change in areas outside of direct control and collaborate with suppliers and clients to reduce them; and

Ensure staff undertake climate education and have an ongoing commitment to knowledge sharing within the live music sector and beyond.

LIVE said the initiative will also provide research, expertise and cross-industry innovation in order to support the sector’s transition to a regenerative future. Members of LIVE Green’s working group include Julie’s Bicycle, AGreenerFestival, Powerful Thinking, Vision: 2025, The Tour Production Group and a collective of like-minded professionals from the live music sector.

AEG Europe COO and chair of LIVE Green John Langford said, “We are now at a tipping point for our climate: this is not a rehearsal.

“We want to tap into the power of music to help deliver a step-change in the environmental impact of our sector – from carbon emissions through to plastic waste – helping us demonstrate that moving faster towards decarbonisation is a route to a competitive advantage.”

Paradigm Talent Agency partner Tom Schroeder said, “There can be no shying away from the environmental impact of our global business, and although there has been significant progress across the live music sector, now is the time to accelerate our efforts.

“By bringing together the active specialists and initiatives under one banner, LIVE Green is pioneering a means to fast-track decarbonisation across the sector through education, awareness and tangible action. We look forward to building on the sector’s progress so far, to make our low carbon future a reality. “

LIVE said research has shown that live concerts and performances generate 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, with accommodation, merchandise, and promotions all contributing further.

It said LIVE Green will facilitate further action and engagement through the provision of practical resources, on-going knowledge sharing, education and training alongside measurement tools to allow the business to study its progression towards a climate positive position.