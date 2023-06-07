Event catering marketplace Feast It has rebranded as Togather and raised $8.5m (£6.8m) in its latest fundraising round.

The fundraising round was led by VC firm UNTITLED, with support from Material Ventures, Best Nights VC and Fuel Ventures.

Togather, which currently hosts over 2,000 independent partners, said the investment will be deployed to accelerate its diversification across multiple new event supply types and the geographical territories it works within.

Togather tripled its sales in 2022, which translated into over 120,000 events being created on the platform. More than 11m people attended a Togather powered event in 2022. The company has projections to double sales again in 2023.

The company said the rebrand will see it provide a wider spectrum of services for planners in the £70bn events industry. Togather works with a range of clients – including corporate event organisers and artisanal food and beverage creators – to respectively book and supply at events.

Togather co-founder Hugo Campbell said, “Our vision is to create a groundbreaking operating system for our supply partners – a tool that can be central to helping them grow, whilst helping to streamline the tough parts of their day-to-day. Beyond that we’re really focusing on growing and developing our supplier community, not just signing them up to the platform. We want to feel like a genuine part of the ecosystem.

“Event suppliers’ lives are far less glamorous than you might imagine, and we want to enable them to concentrate on what they do the best: more of delivering incredible event experiences, and less sweating the small stuff.”

Togather CEO and co-founder Digby Vollrath said, “We want to build a global brand that everybody knows, that’s instantly recognisable, and that’s the go-to for planning an amazing event. We’re confident that with Togather we can do this, and we know that’s going to have such a positive impact on our suppliers and our customers as well.”