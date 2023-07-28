Temporary structure supplier Evolution Dome has invested in a new fan system which has resulted in a significant reduction in the power consumption of its inflatable structures.

Since the introduction of the new fan systems back in February 2023, Evolution Dome has invested in 80 new units.

Evo Dome said the introduction of the new fan systems is part of its commitment to reach net zero by 2030, including its £30k investment in solar and storage capabilities in March 2023.

Evo Dome director Ashley Austin said, “The new model promises to unite the straight airflow and ease of installation of axial fans with the high-pressure stability and power efficiency of radial fans. We are already seeing a 45% reduction in the power consumption of our structures as a result.

“The new fans have been a positive step for us. In addition to the power reduction, our recent research into the acoustic characteristics of our inflatable structures has shown promising results. These fans were included in our most recent whitepaper, where we were able to demonstrate significant reductions in noise levels too.”