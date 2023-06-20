GL events-owned Field and Lawn said it has built 14,000sqm of covered space at this year’s Royal Highland Show, taking place this week.

The build programme has seen more than 40 structures installed for the show, including the Golden Shears structure which spans 30m x 20m. The structure will host the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships, which returns to the Royal Highland Show after 20 years.

The locally-based temporary structure provider, which was acquired by GL events last year, began the month-long build programme in May, involving a team of more than 20 people.

The Royal Highland Show is an annual showcase for rural and agricultural products, produce and lifestyle. The largest agricultural show in Scotland event is expected to attract in the region of 55,000 people a day from 22-25 June.

Piers Ballantyne, head of projects, Scotland for Field and Lawn said, “Having been involved with the show for over, 25 years, we are thrilled to be part of the Royal Highland Show team once again. The scale of the show and the sheer number of marquees needed makes it a very complex build, but one we look forward to every year. We are on programme, putting the finishing touches to the structures and can’t wait to see the show open.”

Mark Currie, director of operations at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland said, “The Show is shaping up to be one of the biggest to date, and the Golden Shears Sheep Shearing Championships is part of that appeal. We can’t wait to see and hear the buzz coming from the marquee on the Sunday of the Show when the World Champion is announced.”