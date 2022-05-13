Events infrastructure specialists GL events has acquired 100% of the shares of multi-service event specialist Field & Lawn Ltd.

Founded in 1986, Field & Lawn has four business offerings; event marquees and structures, temporary industrial buildings, placemaking and festive lighting solutions. With basis in Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol, the company has around 90 employees and has worked on major events including the London Marathon and festivals such as WOMAD.

GL events said Field & Lawn’s current management team will remain in place. It said the acquisition strengthens GL events’ presence in the UK while providing an opportunity to integrate and develop a new service offering; festive lighting.

“This entity will operate under the responsibility of GL events UK management,” is said in a statement. “Post-integration, the Group may also benefit from additional commercial and logistics synergies. In this respect, Field & Lawn is already supporting GL events UK teams in their work to produce the Commonwealth Games.

Operating in 20 countries with around 4,700 employees, GL events provides solutions and services for events ranging from conferences and exhibitions to cultural and sports events. It consists of three business divisions ­– GL events Live provides solutions ranging from consulting and design to staging events, GL events Exhibitions manages and coordinates the Group’s portfolio of more than 300 proprietary trade fairs and GL events Venues manages a network of 52 venues.

GL events UK recently renewed its contract as temporary seating infrastructure supplier for The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’s The Open Championship.