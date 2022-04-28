As official overlay supporter to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, events infrastructure specialists GL events UK is currently recruiting for several operational roles to deliver infrastructure at as many as 11 locations.

To fulfil requirements across the sites, the company is currently recruiting for several operational roles, including experienced site managers and cluster operations managers.

Reporting into the project director, venue site managers will be expected to work with the principal contractor and safety team, with positions involving the planning and coordination of commodity installation, as well as general management of site operations, to ensure the delivery and removal of equipment based on the terms of the contract.

GL events is also looking to recruit cluster operations managers. Working with venue site managers and cluster managers, the role involves management of cluster operations, which includes coordination of stock equipment, management of plant and machinery, transport and sub-contractors.