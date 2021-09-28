Events infrastructure specialists GL events UK has been appointed as the official overlay supporter for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which takes place from 28 July – 8 August.

GL events UK, part of the global GL events Group, will offer planning, design and delivery of several temporary infrastructure services, as part of the turnkey overlay delivery contract, which includes temporary structures and marquees, temporary grandstand seating, cabins, scaffolding, rigging, fencing, containment, trackway, lighting, groundworks as well as venue-specific special projects.

As part of its delivery of temporary event infrastructure, GL events will provide approximately 16,500sqm of temporary structures, almost 44,000 grandstand seats and over 19km of fencing.

GL events UK also said it is rolling out a social value programme, working alongside key Birmingham charities and CIC’s such as Jericho Foundation and Change Kitchen.

GL events UK managing director Scott Jameson said, “As one of the UK’s leading suppliers of temporary event infrastructure, GL events has an enviable track record delivering at previous Commonwealth Games events, Olympic Games, and other major multi-sport championships. We are delighted that Birmingham 2022 has demonstrated its confidence in our business to deliver on the global stage.

“As a Midlands-based business, we feel passionately about upholding the values of Birmingham 2022 and are excited not only to deliver the highest standard of overlay services, but through our Social Value programme, contribute to the sustainability of the Games and the benefit of the wider West Midlands community.”

Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid said, “The [GL events UK] team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from their partnerships with previous Commonwealth Games and other multi-sport events and I’m confident they will help us deliver a safe and successful Games.

“We want Birmingham 2022 to leave a positive legacy in the region and look forward to working with GL events UK on their social value programme with local charities and organisations.”

Commonwealth Games Federation executive director Martin Reynolds said, “Having worked on previous editions of the Commonwealth Games, we are delighted our strong partnership with GL events is continuing as they become the official overlay supporter of Birmingham 2022.

With significant expertise in supporting the delivery of world-class multi-sport events, GL events will play an integral role in helping us showcase the very best of Commonwealth Sport to a global audience.”