The creative team for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been announced.

The opening ceremony on 28 July will be produced by British screenwriter and film director Steven Knight MBE and will host a live audience of 30,000 at the newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium.

The team includes Birmingham-born theatre director Iqbal Khan, who will be artistic director, and production designer Misty Buckly – who was recently nominated for a BAFTA Award for Stormzy’s performance at Glastonbury. She also worked on the set design for Coldplay’s 2016 Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show, London 2012 Paralympic closing ceremony and the Rugby World Cup 2015 opening ceremony.

The team also features writer Maeve Clarke, music director Joshua ‘RTKal’ Holness and broadcast director Hamish Hamilton, who has directed the Super Bowl halftime show since 2010. Hamilton has worked with musicians such as Eminem, Madonna, The Who and U2, and directed and executive produced the televising of the opening and closing ceremonies for London 2012.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be produced and delivered by Birmingham Ceremonies, a new joint venture formed by GBA (Gary Beestone Associates) and Done+Dusted.

Further details of both ceremonies will be revealed in the coming months, along with the musical performers and special guests.

The team has been put together by Birmingham 2022 chief creative officer Martin Green CBE, who also led the London 2012 ceremonies. He said, “The core creative team assembled to imagine the opening ceremony is drawn from a diverse range of disciplines, from theatre to literature, TV to stage production; we have had access to the very best UK and West Midlands talent to create this.

“This talent and these tools are nothing without a story, and this city and region are full of rich and diverse narratives to share with the world. Ten years, almost to the day, since London 2012’s opening ceremony, these Games in Birmingham present a unique opportunity to create a global advert at a moment of renewal as we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic.”

Birmingham City Council leader Cllr Ian Ward said, “The council-led redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium is progressing at pace and you can already see what a spectacular setting it will provide for the Birmingham 2022 Ceremonies.

“The creative team that has been announced for the events brings a wealth of local and international talent and experience to the table – and I know they will showcase Birmingham and the wider region to a global audience in a momentous way.”