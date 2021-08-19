Birmingham 2022 has appointed Aggreko, a supplier of temporary power generation equipment and temperature control equipment, as the official modular energy solutions supporter for the Commonwealth Games.

The Games will see athletes compete in 19 sports at 14 locations, including the new 1,000-capacity Aquatics Centre in Sandwell, all powered by Aggreko’s temporary power solutions.

Aggreko brings experience from previous international sporting events, including the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The company will provide a modular energy solution that has a focus on sustainability, with the launch of several community projects aimed to educate and improve opportunities and skills for locals.

The support includes running educational events on sustainability, enhancing understanding of sustainable technology and the energy transition. It will also nurture STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills in local schools and not-for-profit organisations.

The events will run before, during and after the Games, with the first set offering local school children the chance of winning Birmingham 2022 tickets.

Aggreko managing director of event solutions Robert Wells said, “Not only will we deliver reliable, efficient and renewable temporary power solutions, but we will also help educate the wider community on the energy transition and the skills and technology needed for this to succeed, helping us all to understand and become excited about the new horizons for sustainability.”

Birmingham 2022 head of energy James Eade said, “In selecting a delivery partner, we saw that Aggreko’s low-carbon corporate roadmap dovetails neatly with our pioneering zero-carbon games initiative. We are looking forward to using some of Aggreko’s new power generation and storage technologies as well as developing innovative approaches to powering the Games, whilst still maintaining the highest levels of reliability.

“In addition to their work on competition venues, Aggreko are committed to working with us on our community engagement activities, in particular focusing on STEM skills within the local community. It is really important that we use exciting and engaging opportunities such as the Games to foster new talent in STEM subjects for the future benefit of our environment and well-being.”

Commonwealth Games Federation executive director Martin Reynolds said, “Having supported the previous two Commonwealth Games at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018, we are delighted that Aggreko’s commitment and expertise will once again power world-class competition at Birmingham 2022. We are proud that the Commonwealth Sport brand continues to attract world leading organisations like Aggreko who share our vision.”