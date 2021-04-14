GL events UK, a supplier of temporary structures to events, has been appointed by R&A Championships Limited and their consultant engineers, Fairhurst, to provide TV tower scaffold services at The Open golf championship.

The four-year contract, which will run until 2024, furthers GL events’ relationship with R&A, with the supplier having delivered grandstand seating at The Open since 2013. The 149th Open will take place at Royal St George’s in Kent from 11-18 July,

GL events UK managing director said the company’s appointment illustrates its ability to diversity its products and services: “At a point where we are optimistic about the resurgence of live events in 2021, we are delighted that our Seating and Stadia division is leading the charge for GL events by commencing on-site delivery for several major clients, including The R&A, for whom we are already on site at Royal St George’s ahead of The Open 2021.”