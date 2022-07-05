GL events UK has agreed a four-year partnership with European Tour Group, which will see the events infrastructure specialist become temporary structure provider for the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament.

Under the agreement, GL events UK will provide approximately 7,500sqm of temporary structures, including the Green On 18th double-deck hospitality suite where spectators can experience the full course from the vantage point.

It will also supply a media centre, European Tour offices, dining area, marshal HQ and retail space. Carpets and linings will be installed within the structures as well as screenings and decking.

The new facilities will aim to provide ample space for guests and will be strengthened to withstand high footfall, protecting guests from wind and rain at the Renaissance Club on the Scottish coast.

GL events UK will aim to develop its long-standing relationship with the DP World Tour and said it recognises the need to “evolve and engage future spectator experiences” by creating new opportunities for innovation and growth for structures.

GL events UK CEO Scott Jameson said, “The partnership announced by GL events UK and European Tour Group marks the beginning of an exciting, new collaborative and innovative journey which will be instrumental in shaping the future of the Genesis Scottish Open.

“It is an honour to have such a fantastic opportunity to work in unison with the European Tour Group, not just this year but for the tournaments ahead. This agreement is one of several which GL events UK has secured with European Tour Group this year, and we are looking forward to our confirmed future delivery for Open de France, and Ryder Cup.”