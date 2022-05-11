GL events UK and The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) have signed a five-year contract extension to further their longstanding partnership until 2026.

Having previously delivered two consecutive four-year contracts, this extension ensures that GL events UK will remain the temporary seating infrastructure supplier for R&A’s The Open Championship – the oldest golf tournament in the world.

GL events UK said the new deal will see it provide spectator grandstands, public observation infrastructure, player bridges and visitor facilities for the next five tournaments.

The company said it aims to identify new opportunities to develop ideas and innovations for grandstands and features to improve the entertainment experience for both players and spectators.

This year, GL events UK returns to the Old Course, to play a part in delivering the 150th Open. To commemorate the milestone, it will construct 20 spectator structures through a combination of tiered grandstands, audience viewing infrastructure, players’ bridges, and yellow leader board support towers. The total capacity of the infrastructure supplied will accommodate more than 17,000 spectators.

GL Events UK seating and stadia divisions director and general manager, Chris Mansell said, “We firmly believe that our extended contract will provide the foundation for progressive development and innovation for many future golf tournaments.”

The R&A director of championship operations Rhodri Price said, “Working with a client that comprehends the prestige of The Open Championship is invaluable and a core reason behind the renewal of this contract. GL events UK’s historic understanding of The Open provides assurances that the 150th anniversary will be one for the ages. Their temporary seating and associated infrastructure will help bring The Old Course to life, ahead of what will be an unforgettable week of golf.”