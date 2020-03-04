Toyota enlisted the help of Evolution Dome, and its New Zealand-based partner, Air Space Structures, both suppliers of temporary inflatable event structures, for a conference.

The event took place at Manfeild Stadium in Feilding, which has previously played host to the New Zealand Grand Prix, and was organised in conjunction with production company Multi Media Systems Ltd.

Air Space Structures – the New Zealand distributor for Evolution Dome – provided a 24m dome for the two-day conference, and worked with AV and lighting suppliers to transform the 380sqm space.

The team at Air Space Structures worked quickly to install the dome at the stadium to make sure the client was then able to fit everything needed for the event for the 200 delegates from across Toyota’s branches within the region. The finished dome featured Toyota’s brand and colour palettes projected across it, as well as a podium and staging set up.

Director of Air Space Structures, Martin Avard, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed working on setting up for the client, and the finished interior of the dome looked quite striking, making it an inspiring space for Toyota to bring together staff to talk about their business.

“Interestingly with this install we had to really think about logistics; our 20ft container with the structure and equipment was shipped via rail from Auckland to Palmerston North, again providing unique ways to transport the product around both the North & South Islands of New Zealand.”

On behalf of Toyota, general manager at Multi Media Systems Ltd, Cynthia Leonard, added: “Air Space Structures and Evolution Dome are fantastic to partner with. The team knew exactly what the client needed and they can ensure a fast and efficient set up and de-rig. The domes themselves are also a great space for the client’s needs and we loved the finished product.”