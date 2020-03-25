EventWell Ltd, a charitable social enterprise that campaigns for better mental health and wellbeing in the events industry, has announced the appointment of a new chair and vice-chair to its new Board of Trustees.

The new board will be chaired by Mark Maher, Director of Boulevard Events and Leigh Cowlishaw, Managing Partner of Balancing Edges will be vice-chair.

The main aims of the board will be to support and build EventWell so it is able to meet the wellbeing and mental health needs of the event industry.

The board will also support a number of legacy projects including providing free education to event management students and under-graduates on the importance of self-care and resilience in events.

New CEO of EventWell, Helen Moon, said: “I am incredibly excited to be working with Mark and Leigh. Their commitment and passion for improved mental health and wellbeing in the event industry is second to none. Mark in particular has been with us since our first Event Wellbeing Week campaign in 2017 and has been a continuous pillar of strength and support over the past 3 years. Leigh has also been incredible since starting joint initiatives with EventWell in 2019. I’m really looking forward to this new chapter.”

Mark Maher said: “It’s been a genuine honour being part of the EventWell journey over the past few years. I have met some incredible people and had the chance to connect with them on a very human level, something I feel is key to the collective well-being of our amazing industry. I am thrilled to take on this role and excited to help build something really special, to support event professionals for years to come.”.

Leigh Cowlishaw added: “I am delighted to be joining Eventwell board, as Vice-Chair. I am really passionate about Mental Health and Wellbeing and have been supporting and leading initiatives on this for the last two years in the industry. During such challenging times and more than ever for some; our Mental Health and Wellbeing requires support, time and guidance. Eventwell is in the forefront to provide this and I am delighted to be part of this journey.”.

The full board will be announced over the coming weeks. For more information on the EventWell Board of Trustees, email team@eventwell.org.