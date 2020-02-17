The Event Production Awards has announced its host – comedian, actor. dog walker, parent – Justin Moorhouse.

With over a million podcast downloads, Moorhouse is the winner of The Chortle Award for Stand Up Comedy and has appeared on Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Coronation Street, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled and Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. He’s a series regular on The Premier League Show, The News Quiz and 5Live’s Fighting Talk.

His comedy has taken him on tour to Australia, China, Japan and the Middle East. He has performed stand up comedy on television a number of times including, several series of The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), One Night Stand (Dave) and was Michael McIntyre’s guest on his Blackpool leg of Comedy Roadshow (BBC1).

Justin has also worked on branded TV and online campaigns for MUTV, O2 and DFS. In August 2016, he presented the Rio Olympics for Team GB and DFS.

The Event Production Awards 2020’s shortlist was recently announced, with events including Victorious Festival, Game of Thrones Finale and Black Deer Festival competing, as well as companies including Fisher Productions and Showsec.

The prestigious awards, which is set for its biggest ever year, recognise excellence in the delivery and production of live events. They will take place at Novotel London West on 5 March, 2020.

The event will welcome more than 500 event professionals involved in the curation and delivery of outdoor and live events from festival and event organisers, to production teams, agencies and suppliers.

Duncan Siegle, the Event Production Awards’ event director and publishing director of Access’ publisher Mash Media, said: “These awards are an important part of the calendar for the outdoor and live events industry and this is reflected in the number of companies who enter and attend the event. Feedback on the 2019 event was tremendous and we know this year will be an even greater event”

The events fabulous sponsors are: The Event Site, Arena, MJ’s Event Services. Roder, NoNonsense, EEP and Visions.

