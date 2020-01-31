The Event Production Awards 2020’s shortlist has been announced, with events including Victorious Festival, Game of Thrones Finale and Black Deer Festival competing, as well as companies including Fisher Productions and Showsec.
The prestigious awards, which is set for its biggest ever year, recognise excellence in the delivery and production of live events. They will take place at Novotel London West on 5 March, 2020.
The event will welcome more than 500 event professionals involved in the curation and delivery of outdoor and live events from festival and event organisers, to production teams, agencies and suppliers.
Duncan Siegle, the Event Production Awards’ event director and publishing director of Access’ publisher Mash Media, said: “These awards are an important part of the calendar for the outdoor and live events industry and this is reflected in the number of companies who enter and attend the event. Feedback on the 2019 event was tremendous and we know this year will be an even greater event”
The full list of Event Production Awards judges are listed here.
Tickets are available at the special Early Bird price until 14 February.
Full Event Production of the Year
Asian Football Confederation Annual Awards – Slick Productions
Black Deer Festival – Entertee Events Ltd
Game of Thrones Finale for Sky – Bam Bam Productions and Studio Giggle
Genesys XPR19 – TEN6 Creative
House of Vans Barcelona – Zero Degrees Events Ltd
Leaders’ Meeting – Identity
Private Event – Fisher Productions
Slam Dunk Festival 2019 – LFX Events Ltd
Waitrose Garden Party 2019 – Wellpleased Events
Technical Event Production of the Year
Adobe Summit 2019 – Hawthorn
Martin Garrix ANIMA Europe Tour 2019 – Unlimited Productions
MOVE IT 2019 – OneBigStar
The League Managers Association Annual Dinner – Sounds Commercial
Best Crewing Supplier
Alpha Crew
First Call Crew
Five Star Crew
Gallowglass Ltd
RDEO Crew
Showforce
Best Security Company
SGC Security Services
Showsec
Stadium
Best Concession Provider
Beetle Juice Cocktail Bar
Peppermint Bars & Events
The Cocktail Service & Bar Nation
Victorious Events
Best Power Supplier
Acorn Event Structures
Energy Generator Hire Limited
Pearce Hire
Project Power
The Technical Department
Visions Group
Best Toilet and Hygiene Provider
Lapee
Qdos Event Hire
Site Event
Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier
Actavo Events
entertee Hire Limited
Live Barriers
Sesame Portastile Limited
Best Flooring or Roadway Supplier
Cableflor Ltd
Cap Trac Limited
Live Trakway
Best Staging Company
Acorn Event Structures
Actavo Events
NoNonsense Group
Serious Stages
Staging Services Limited
Best Temporary Structure Supplier
Acorn Event Structures
Actavo Events
Arena Group
Ascot Structures
Evolution Dome
Fews Marquees
Neptunus Ltd
Roder UK
Venue of the Year
Alexandra Palace
Chiswick Park
Colesdale Farm
Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn
ILEC Conference Centre
Illuminate at the Science Museum
Regent’s University London
Troxy
Best use of Technology at an Event
Björk, Cornucopia – Southby Productions LLP
Customer 2019 – Storm Events
Diriyah Season, Event Genius by Festicket
PEEX and Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – Powerchord
Pride In London – Raven Controls
Radio 1 Big Weekend – Power Logistics
Santander Annual Meeting – InEvent
Simplyhealth Great Run Series 2019 – Huggity
Best Visual Spectacular
Coachella 2019 – ER Productions
Cybotron Live at The Barbican – SHIFT
Fireworks Extravaganza 2019 – Chiswick Park Enjoy-Work
Jeddah World Fest – The Manual London
One Young World 2019 London Summit – Private Drama Events
The Pavilion for BBC Studios – Cheerful Twentyfirst
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Opening Ceremony – Gary Beestone Events & Theatre
WPP Cannes 2019 – be good
Brand Activation of the Year
Bar Bordeaux – CUBE Communications
Canada Dry Snow Experience – FURIA
Factor Corporate Platinum – battleRoyal
Festival Sustainability – Big Green Coach
Malaysia Airlines Taste Tour x Kricket – Audience
Sky Sports F1 Pit Stop Experience – Magnetic Activation
The Green Power of Neversea – Neversea
UNTOLD Haunted Camping protected by KFC – UNTOLD SRL
Production Team of the Year
Continental Drifts
Entertee Events Ltd
GL events UK Ltd
GoTo Live
Identity
Judgeday
Number 8 Events Ltd
Reach plc Events
Storm Events
We Are The Fair
Music Event of the Year
Black Deer Festival
Cybotron Live
Departures Live
Les Dunes Electronique
Victorious Festival
Wild Paths Festival
Sporting Event of the Year
AFK Beach
Bournemouth 7s Festival
STM World Drone Cup
The Tour of Britain
Weston Beach Race
Access All Areas’ Supplier of the Year
Caboose & Co
Edinburgh International Conference Centre
Energy Generator Hire Limited
entertee Hire Limited
Gallowglass Ltd
LNP Sound Ltd
Qdos Event Hire
We Are The Fair