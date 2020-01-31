The Event Production Awards 2020’s shortlist has been announced, with events including Victorious Festival, Game of Thrones Finale and Black Deer Festival competing, as well as companies including Fisher Productions and Showsec.

The prestigious awards, which is set for its biggest ever year, recognise excellence in the delivery and production of live events. They will take place at Novotel London West on 5 March, 2020.

The event will welcome more than 500 event professionals involved in the curation and delivery of outdoor and live events from festival and event organisers, to production teams, agencies and suppliers.

Duncan Siegle, the Event Production Awards’ event director and publishing director of Access’ publisher Mash Media, said: “These awards are an important part of the calendar for the outdoor and live events industry and this is reflected in the number of companies who enter and attend the event. Feedback on the 2019 event was tremendous and we know this year will be an even greater event”

The full list of Event Production Awards judges are listed here.

Tickets are available at the special Early Bird price until 14 February.

Full Event Production of the Year

Asian Football Confederation Annual Awards – Slick Productions

Black Deer Festival – Entertee Events Ltd

Game of Thrones Finale for Sky – Bam Bam Productions and Studio Giggle

Genesys XPR19 – TEN6 Creative

House of Vans Barcelona – Zero Degrees Events Ltd

Leaders’ Meeting – Identity

Private Event – Fisher Productions

Slam Dunk Festival 2019 – LFX Events Ltd

Waitrose Garden Party 2019 – Wellpleased Events

Technical Event Production of the Year

Adobe Summit 2019 – Hawthorn

Martin Garrix ANIMA Europe Tour 2019 – Unlimited Productions

MOVE IT 2019 – OneBigStar

The League Managers Association Annual Dinner – Sounds Commercial

Best Crewing Supplier

Alpha Crew

First Call Crew

Five Star Crew

Gallowglass Ltd

RDEO Crew

Showforce

Best Security Company

SGC Security Services

Showsec

Stadium

Best Concession Provider

Beetle Juice Cocktail Bar

Peppermint Bars & Events

The Cocktail Service & Bar Nation

Victorious Events

Best Power Supplier

Acorn Event Structures

Energy Generator Hire Limited

Pearce Hire

Project Power

The Technical Department

Visions Group

Best Toilet and Hygiene Provider

Lapee

Qdos Event Hire

Site Event



Best Fencing/Crowd Barrier Supplier

Actavo Events

entertee Hire Limited

Live Barriers

Sesame Portastile Limited

Best Flooring or Roadway Supplier

Cableflor Ltd

Cap Trac Limited

Live Trakway

Best Staging Company

Acorn Event Structures

Actavo Events

NoNonsense Group

Serious Stages

Staging Services Limited

Best Temporary Structure Supplier

Acorn Event Structures

Actavo Events

Arena Group

Ascot Structures

Evolution Dome

Fews Marquees

Neptunus Ltd

Roder UK

Venue of the Year

Alexandra Palace

Chiswick Park

Colesdale Farm

Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn

ILEC Conference Centre

Illuminate at the Science Museum

Regent’s University London

Troxy

Best use of Technology at an Event

Björk, Cornucopia – Southby Productions LLP

Customer 2019 – Storm Events

Diriyah Season, Event Genius by Festicket

PEEX and Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour – Powerchord

Pride In London – Raven Controls

Radio 1 Big Weekend – Power Logistics

Santander Annual Meeting – InEvent

Simplyhealth Great Run Series 2019 – Huggity

Best Visual Spectacular

Coachella 2019 – ER Productions

Cybotron Live at The Barbican – SHIFT

Fireworks Extravaganza 2019 – Chiswick Park Enjoy-Work

Jeddah World Fest – The Manual London

One Young World 2019 London Summit – Private Drama Events

The Pavilion for BBC Studios – Cheerful Twentyfirst

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Opening Ceremony – Gary Beestone Events & Theatre

WPP Cannes 2019 – be good

Brand Activation of the Year

Bar Bordeaux – CUBE Communications

Canada Dry Snow Experience – FURIA

Factor Corporate Platinum – battleRoyal

Festival Sustainability – Big Green Coach

Malaysia Airlines Taste Tour x Kricket – Audience

Sky Sports F1 Pit Stop Experience – Magnetic Activation

The Green Power of Neversea – Neversea

UNTOLD Haunted Camping protected by KFC – UNTOLD SRL

Production Team of the Year

Continental Drifts

Entertee Events Ltd

GL events UK Ltd

GoTo Live

Identity

Judgeday

Number 8 Events Ltd

Reach plc Events

Storm Events

We Are The Fair

Music Event of the Year

Black Deer Festival

Cybotron Live

Departures Live

Les Dunes Electronique

Victorious Festival

Wild Paths Festival

Sporting Event of the Year

AFK Beach

Bournemouth 7s Festival

STM World Drone Cup

The Tour of Britain

Weston Beach Race

Access All Areas’ Supplier of the Year

Caboose & Co

Edinburgh International Conference Centre

Energy Generator Hire Limited

entertee Hire Limited

Gallowglass Ltd

LNP Sound Ltd

Qdos Event Hire

We Are The Fair