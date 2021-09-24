Global B2B esports and media company Esports Insider (ESI) has announced the return of its flagship event, ESI London, which will be the company’s first major in-person event of the year at a new venue, Boxpark Wembley (cap. 2,000).

Taking place from 8-9 November, ESI London is set to feature some 400 attendees, 75 speakers, 20 sessions and two days of learning, discussion and entertainment at the 1,858sqm North London venue.

The event, which has previously been held at Olympia London and Twickenham Stadium, will also offer the chance to connect with global brands, esports stakeholders, teams, tournament operators, game developers and publishers.

Discussions will cover the progression of the billion-dollar esports industry and the various approaches by key stakeholders and brand leaders who will share insights and experiences. Sessions will cover topics such as the growth of esports betting, the future of esports investment, sustainability of an industry growing at an accelerated pace; and the current state of esports ecosystems.

ESI London is introducing three traditional networking zones, alongside offering competitions and networking alternatives including Axe Throwing (Bad Axe), Pop Golf and VR Gaming.

ESI co-founder and managing director Sam Cooke said, “The return of ESI London is incredibly exciting for us here at Esports Insider. We originally anticipated this to take place back in 2020, and we can’t wait to make the most of what is a fantastic venue for business and entertainment in Boxpark Wembley.”

ESI will also host its first ESI Oxford Street Pop-Up on 9 October, and the final in its ESI Digital series, ESI Digital Winter from 1-2 December.