The live events industry was preparing for what many hoped would be the “roaring ‘20s” before the pandemic struck, but event organisers now face critical years ahead, not least the 2022 season.

The challenges will be explored on day one of the Event Production Show, 8 March, with leading industry figures being questioned by Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett.

The Will the ’20s be Roaring? panel will focus on how the outdoor events industry can continue to work collectively to lobby government for support with clear messaging. The session will also explore issues such as sustainability, the supply chain, education/training/staffing, security and how to rebuild consumer confidence.

Following the staging of last year’s postponed race, London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher will draw on his experience of managing the landmark event for the past decade.

Brasher said, “The pandemic has had a huge cultural effect on how people view their lives. It has prompted people to re-assess their lives, whether that’s where they live or the jobs they are doing and retaining that talent pool of staff in an organisation will be a challenge for all companies.

“But with every downside there is also a potential upside and [the pandemic] will also provide an opportunity to refresh your organisation and bring in new talent.”







Notting Hill Carnival director Mathew Phillip has not seen the renowned West London event go ahead in its usual form for the past couple of years but he has been busy hosting a series of live shows to keep the Carnival brand alive. He will attend the panel five months before the Carnival’s highly anticipated, real-word, return.

Having overseen the Championships as part of the Government’s Event Research Programme in 2021, in her inaugural year as Wimbledon operations director, Michele Dite will no doubt enlighten the audience on the challenges and learnings from her baptism of fire.

Kilimanjaro Live director Steve Tilley will attend the show ahead of Ed Sheeran’s vast 2022 stadium tour, in what promises to be a huge year for live entertainment events.

The panel will take place on Day One of the Event Production Show, on 8 March at ExCeL London. Register to attend the show here.