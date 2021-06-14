The DCMS has revealed that the Wimbledon Championship will be part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, with a full capacity crowd expected to watch the Wimbledon’s men’s and women’s finals.

Wimbledon, which is due to start on 28 June, will begin with a 50% ground capacity but capacities at matches will rise as the tournament progresses until its climax when 15,000 people will be allowed to watch the action during the two Centre Court finals.

It also said the UEFA Euro 2020 knock out stage matches at Wembley Stadium will accommodate 45,000 fans, while the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on 18 July will also be involved in the ERP.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said, “We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good.

“The expansion of trials of the NHS app and lateral flow testing will mean that bigger crowds will be able to attend a limited number of major sporting and cultural events early this summer as part of our Events Research Programme.

“In the next few weeks, this means more fans enjoying the Euros and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sports events.”