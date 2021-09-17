Sir Elton John has postponed his UK and European 2021 tour to 2023 after a fall left him needing hip surgery.

John’s forthcoming tour was set to include arena shows in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Belfast, including nine dates at the 20,000-capacity The O2 arena in November.

The rescheduled tour will commence at The O2 on 2 April and run until 18 June.

John said he would go ahead with his planned five-song set at the Global Citizen charity event on 25 September but will otherwise not play any live shows until January next year when he is due to play a show at the Smoothie King Center (cap. 17,800) in New Orleans.

John issued a statement that said, “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” John explained in his statement. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”