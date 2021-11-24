Ed Sheeran is to play a globally live-streamed concert at Alexandra Palace on 5 December that will available to view on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on Prime Video.

The 90-minute Equals Live Experience concert will be free to attend in person for five competition winners. It is the second part of Amazon Music’s support campaign for Sheeran’s latest album, which began with a pop-up augmented-reality experience in London on the day of his album launch in October.

The European leg of Sheeran’s upcoming tour will see him play on 51 dates at venues in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Finland, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Switzerland.

Before the tour Sheeran will play an intimate one-off Christmas show at St John at Hackney Church, before headlining Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball at The O2.