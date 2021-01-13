Wi-Fi specialists Performance Networks said it has completed an overhaul of the technical infrastructure and at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace.

The company, which has bases in Nottingham and London, said the installation involved a bespoke Wi-Fi and switching solution to replace the existing system that had been in place since the 2012 Olympics.

It said the work consisted of designing and installing a custom-fit solution that provides visibility across the whole venue from one central location, including inside and outside its facilities.

The large, dense spaces of the venue such as the halls, theatre, and ice rink, do not allow mounting of hardware, so design was crucial, according to Performance Networks.

Performance Networks, along with Nick Johnson, IT Manager at Alexandra Palace, agreed on a solution that “utilised bespoke brackets and different antenna patterns on existing rigging, enabling the building to host thousands of guests across its multiple facilities at any given time,” the company said.

Johnson said, “We’re really pleased to have completed this project, which is quite an undertaking and brings the technical infrastructure of our 19th century Palace very much up to speed with modern-day requirements.

“Performance Networks’ knowledge and expertise on Wi-Fi solutions were invaluable to us during this huge and complex upscale project and we are delighted with the work they have completed over the last few months.”

Performance Networks director Will Evans said, “The management team now benefit from a Wi-Fi network they can trust to run their operations and keep their guests online, in a world which has never relied more on being connected.”

Evans added, “Ally Pally is a venue that hosts thousands of visitors in a dense space and its Wi-Fi wasn’t in a position to cope with that before.”