The socially distanced Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle has revealed its line-up of performers through August and September, including Jimmy Carr, Van Morrison and Bill Bailey.

Others on the billing include Two Door Cinema Club, The Libertines, and comedian Jason Manford.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena is situated in Newcastle Racecourse, Gosforth Park, close to Newcastle City Centre. It was set up by the team behind Newcastle’s This Is Tomorrow festival, SSD Concerts. The outdoor venue accommodates 2,500 people in an outdoor setting with social distancing.

The outdoor venue will provide ‘personal platforms’ for groups in social distancing bubbles to enjoy live music and performance. Visitors will require a car to enter the venue, but can then park their cars at a 2m distance and use a one-way system to reach their platform.

Visitors will be allocated an arrival time when purchasing a ticket. They can pre-order food and drink and collect it on arrival, or use the Unity Arena app to order to their platform during the show.

