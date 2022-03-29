Cube International has officially opened its new 4,180sqm facility in Worcester, in response to the group’s national and international business growth.

The facility was opened on 25 March by the Mayor of Worcester, Cllr Stephen Hodgson, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot, Perry the Bull, and Cube International CEO Ed Boardman.

Cube International said the new facility will aim to provide for a better integrated and co-ordinated solution for clients and partners and offer a more efficient model of working.

The warehouse will be used to manage this year’s Commonwealth Games retail programme, providing stock management and logistics.

Cube recently trebled its head count and during the Games it will employ more than 50 megastore employees from June to the end of the Games, as well as 1,000 event retail staff across all the Games venues and villages.

Boardman said, “The opening of our new HQ in Worcester is an important development in the growth of the Cube International business and an important step in delivering our ambitious growth plans.

“Our new facility will also allow us to enhance our efficiency and sustainability within the sports industry and enable us to integrate our group more effectively. It is a big step forward as we grow our national and international footprint to best serve our clients and partners.”

CGF Partnerships CEO David Leather said, “Seeing the impact of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games through the attraction of new business to the region, local business growth and enhanced jobs and skills opportunities in the West Midlands, truly demonstrates the legacy hosting the Commonwealth Games can have on a region.

“With less than 150 days to go until the Games, it is wonderful to see Cube, our Official Master Licensee, bring even greater benefits to the region for Games time and beyond.”