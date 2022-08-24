Live Nation’s cinch presents Creamfields North (cap. 70,000) is to be livestreamed in the festival’s 25th anniversary year.

The promoter has partnered with American electronic music-oriented online music store Beatport for the livestream, which begins at 3pm on 26 August.

The festival, which sold out in record time last year, returns to Daresbury in Cheshire this bank holiday weekend (25-28 August) to host acts such as Camelphat, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Denis Sulta, Jax Jones and Tiësto.

Among the new additions at this year’s event is a 20,000-capacity outdoor performance area designed by Lucid Creates, which will join the festival’s existing stages such as Arc and Steel Yard.

Live Nation previously expanded its Creamfields festival brand with a new two-day 50,000-capacity festival next year in Chelmsford, Essex.