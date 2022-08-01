Design and fabrication studio Lucid Creates has designed a new 20,000-capacity outdoor performance area for Live Nation’s Creamfields North (cap. 70,000).

The new Runway stage, which will be presented in partnership with fashion brand SHEIN, will provide a “360 immersive experience” at the festival’s 25-year anniversary edition over the August Bank Holiday Weekend in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Runway, which joins the event’s existing stages such as Arc and Steel Yard, is described by Lucid as an “imposing large-scale industrial structure dominated by a huge overhead video screen”.

This month’s sell-out Creamfields North will host artists including Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick b2b with Richy Ahmed, Sosa, Alisha and Patrick Topping.

Kent-based Lucid Creates is a creative partnership between Chris Carr and Helen Swan, which specialises in structures and installations. It has previously worked on festivals including Glastonbury, Parklife and Field Day.