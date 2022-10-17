Design and fabrication studio Lucid Creates is to launch a new audio-visual installation for River of Light festival on Liverpool Waterfront.

The installation, BEAM, will feature a 30m long, 9m high LED light suspended from a steel frame. Resembling a gymnastics balance beam, Lucid creative director and co-founder Helen Swan said it will aim to challenge the association of sunshine with positive emotion and warmth, with a focus on global warming.

River of Light takes place from 21 October – 6 November. The artwork will then be exhibited at Liverpool’s Graving Dock from late October to early November.

Kent-based Lucid Creates is a creative partnership between Swan and Chris Carr, which specialises in structures and installations. It has previously worked on River of Light, as well as festivals such as Glastonbury, Parklife and Field Day.

Swan said, “The idea of balance underlies the design and concept for BEAM, which was inspired by Liverpool’s hosting of the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 whilst River of Light takes place.

“Developing the theme of balance, we explored our complex relationship with and dependency on the Sun, a relationship which now hangs in a delicate balance due to climate change, the effects of which we experienced this summer.”

Accompanying the light display is a composition by electronic-music producer Corin Ileto created in collaboration with Lucid. The seven-minute soundscape samples Vivaldi’s Four Seasons ‘Summer’.